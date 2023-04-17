FULTON – “Supporting Fulton Block Builders (FBB) is a natural for Eastern Shore Associates,” FBB Director of Agency Operations Kimberly Allen said.

Eastern Shore employee-owners live and work in the

same communities as their clients. They are dedicated to helping protect the homes, automobiles, and businesses of their neighbors.

Eastern Shore Associates is a 100% employee-owned organization with over 70 insurance professionals. They work with many insurance

companies, giving Eastern Shore the ability to find the best solution to each of their customers’ insurance needs.

FBB is a volunteer grass roots organization within the city of Fulton focused on community revitalization one block at a time. The fundraising goal for 2023 is $50,000. If FBB is successful in

raising the full amount, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation will match us 2-to-1.

“Fulton Block Builders is extremely grateful to Eastern Shore Associates and the Richard S. Shineman Foundation for their support of this program and encourages others to follow their lead. Whether you are an individual, a business, or a community group, FBB asks that you help support this energizing program by donating today. Every dollar helps FBB reach its goal” FBB Director Linda Eagan said.

To support FBB make checks payable to:

CenterState CEO Foundation, Inc.

Fulton Block Builders, 115 W. Fayette Street, Syracuse, NY 13202 or donate on line at https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate

For more Fulton Block Builder information follow them on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/fultonblockbuilders/ or go the website at

https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related