PALERMO, NY – New York State Department of Health informed the Oswego County Health Department that Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus was detected again in a mosquito pool (sample) collected from the town of Palermo.

County and state health departments are carefully monitoring the situation and will work together to take the appropriate course of action.

“While the mosquito population is relatively low for this time of year, they are still very active,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “It’s important for people to avoid peak mosquito times at dusk and dawn and use insect repellent when participating in outdoor activities. They must also be diligent about reducing mosquito populations around their homes.”

Oswego County Associate Public Health Sanitarian Chris Williams said this second pool is from the same location as the first pool that tested positive for EEE virus this year.

“The county’s mosquito surveillance program begins each spring and continues until fall,” he said. “We send samples to the State lab for testing every week and this is the time of year we typically start receiving positive reports.

“The two most important things people can do right now is to follow their personal protection practices to guard against mosquito bites and to take measures to reduce mosquito breeding sites around their properties,” he added.

Residents are also reminded that wearing protective clothing such as long sleeves, pants, socks and shoes will help protect against mosquito bites.

Insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Repellents which contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin. Read the product label on repellents and follow package instructions.

To reduce mosquito habitat around the home, residents are advised to:

Repair or replace window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside.

Reduce or eliminate all standing water around your home or property.

Dispose of old tires as they are a significant mosquito breeding site. Used tires are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations. Contact the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details.

Empty or dispose of pails, cans, flowerpots, or similar water-holding containers.

Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors.

Clear roof gutters and be sure they drain properly.

Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs and drain pool covers.

Change the water in birdbaths and horse troughs twice a week.

Remove leaf debris from yards and gardens and clean vegetation and debris from the edge of ponds.

Use landscaping to eliminate standing water that collects on your property.

The Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District (OCSWCD) is once again distributing free mosquito dunk kits to be used in certain circumstances. The kits contain a larvicide and must be used according to the directions provided.

Homeowners can pick up a kit with instructions at their local municipal facility or at the OCSWCD’S front door at 3105 NYS Rte. 3, Fulton. For more information about the mosquito dunk kits, call 315-592-9663 or go to www.oswegosoilandwater.com.

For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit the New York State Department of Health website at http://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2731/.

