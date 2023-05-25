Relay Team to Cover One Mile for Each Fallen Service Member in Tribute Run across New York State

WATERTOWN, NY – In its eighth annual event, Honor and Remember, Inc and its New York Chapter are partnering in a special event to call attention to and honor the men and women who have recently died in military service to America.

The New York ‘Run for the Fallen’ is a four day event, taking place June 8-11, 2023. A team of more than 35 active duty, veteran, and/or Gold Star family members will embark on a 200+ mile journey to honor and pay tribute to the more than 1300 New York service members who died as a result of serving during the War on Terrorism. It’s our way of keeping the spirits of these soldiers alive, aiding in the healing process of their comrades, and thanking the NY families who have been affected by the war, for their sacrifices.

Each mile of sweat and pain of the route and each flag salute will be dedicated to a New York hero and his or her family. The run team will stop at each designated “Hero Marker” HM (each mile marker) to give individual tribute to waiting Gold Star family members, friends, and comrades. The goal of the event is to create a 200+ mile memorial trail through New York.

The New York “Run For The Fallen” will kick off early Thursday morning at 6:00 a.m. on June 8 at the Honor the Mountain Monument at Thompson Park in Watertown for the four-day 200+ mile run through 10 counties throughout New York and end at the Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville on Sunday, June 11, at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Although we visibly run one mile to honor and remember each fallen hero from the current conflicts, the total run represents every service member from New York who laid down their lives for freedom’s cause.

For more detailed information and to find out how to participate by joining the run or to donate or volunteer please visit the NY Run for the Fallen website at newyork.usarunforthefallen.org or www.honorandremember.org

Honor and Remember, Inc. – After the death of his eldest son, Tony, in Iraq, Gold Star father George Lutz recognized the need to educate the nation on the precious cost of freedom. His mission became raising awareness about the sacrifice made by military men and women who died for their country through the creation and establishment of a distinct and tangible symbol.

The Honor and Remember Flag was unveiled nationally on Memorial Day 2008 to perpetually recognize the sacrifice of our fallen military heroes and their families. The flag is now being endorsed by veteran and service organizations and adopted by cities and states as an official symbol. And it is being flown by patriotic Americans across our nation, well on its way to becoming a nationally accepted symbol of remembrance. You can learn more and sign the petition to support this campaign by visitingwww.honorandremember.org

Run for the Fallen – Jon Bellona, inspired after the death of his Hamilton College roommate and friend 1LT Michael Cleary in Iraq, created a national run of remembrance. Beginning Flag Day, June 14, 2008, a dedicated team of runners ran across America from Fort Irwin, CA to Arlington National Cemetery, one mile for every member of the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Marines killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Each year since the run across America, runners from around the world have joined Run for the Fallen in remembering our fallen heroes.