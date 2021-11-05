Fair Haven Arts Center Hosts Local Authors For Book Signing

FAIR HAVEN, NY – Stop by the Fair Haven Art Center’s “Barn,” at 562 Main St, Fair Haven, November 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. for a holiday literary event and book signing.

Several local authors will showcase their works with readings and discussion – sharing stories about blizzards and gales, ghosts, heroism at sea, and survival as a public school teacher and coach.

“There’s always something new to discover about our area and about the people who live here,” said Susan Gateley, Lake Ontario explorer and maritime historian.

Gateley will be on hand with copies of five of her most recent books. She will read from her latest book, “A Natural History of Lake Ontario” and will also have her historic novel “The Widow Maker” and “Saving the Beautiful Lake,” a recent environmental history of Lake Ontario available for purchase.

Jim Farfaglia will be on hand with several nonfiction titles on the Nestlé chocolate factory, Camp Hollis, infamous lake-effect snowstorms, and other tales of history and traditions of Upstate New York. Farfaglia will read excerpts of stories he learned by interviewing area muck farmers, chocolate factory workers and survivors of some of our area’s biggest winter storms.

Robert Kolsters, Sterling’s historian at large, has published several books about the history and people of Fair Haven. He has delved deeply into the genealogy of his own family while writing on humor and tragedy as experienced by the residents of one small upstate village.

Dan Witmer taught English at Hannibal Central School for 33 years while also coaching and directing the senior play and surviving a book ban in his classroom. You’ll smile, laugh, and shake your head as he shares excerpts from this candid memoir, “and piles to go before I sleep – the Book of Wit.” Witmer makes good on a promise he made to the students who amazed him, amused him, and challenged him… “I’m gonna write a book someday!” He will have three titles available.

John Mercer, a retired teacher from Fulton, will be on hand with his ghostly adventure series of novels for younger readers, “They Call Me Zombie…”John has entertained and enlightened youth at his book readings throughout Central New York.

Make your way to the Art Center barn (behind the house on Main Street next to the Hardware Store Cafe) for a couple of hours of great entertainment November 21 2 to 4 p.m. Contact [email protected] for more information.

