Farnham Family Services Brings Life-Saving Services To Mexico Area

MEXICO, NY – For individuals dealing with substance abuse disorder the consequences can be lethal. According to NY/NJHIDTA (NY/NJ High Impact Drug Trafficking Area) there were 32 fatal overdoses in Oswego County in 2021.

The majority of those fatal overdoses were due to opioid abuse. During that same time period Farnham Family Services treated approximately 350 patients with opioid use disorder, those engaged in Farnham’s Oswego Opioid Treatment Program had zero fatal overdoses.

With the opening of its new clinic in Mexico, Farnham has expanded its reach in Oswego County and has made it easier for residents in the northern and eastern parts of the county to access Farnham’s life-saving Opioid Treatment Program (OTP).

“Opioid substance use disorder and the related fatal overdoses is a nationwide epidemic, and Oswego County is no exception,” said Director of Farnham’s Opioid Treatment Program Mark Raymond. “Opioid use affects all walks of life. No one is immune to it. People with opioid substance use disorder need to be in treatment or face increased risk of fatal overdose and other related consequences.”

Farnham’s OTP offers a combination of medication and therapy to help people maintain abstinence from illicit opioids such as heroin and fentanyl as well as address other areas of their life be it mental or physical health or vocational assistance.

“The ability to access our Opioid Treatment Program in Mexico is a tremendous benefit to those seeking treatment for opioid use disorder,” Raymond said. “Prior to bringing our Opioid Treatment Program to Mexico, people living in Mexico and the surrounding areas may have had to travel outside Oswego County to access similar services. Those individuals are now able to access those same services much closer to home in a more comfortable and familiar setting.”

As evident from the most recent statistics Farnham’s OTP is truly a lifesaver.

“Those numbers speak to the effectiveness of the combination of medication and therapy in treating these folks,” Raymond said. “We have a very competent and caring multidisciplinary treatment team which includes a physician and other prescribing professionals, nurses, therapists, certified recovery peers and engagement staff. Upon assessment patients receive treatment based on their individual clinical needs. Every patient has a primary therapist, access to a provider, and a physical health exam. Our goal is to serve all the psychosocial needs of someone trying to recover from a substance use disorder.”

Raymond added that Farnham’s patients should be recognized for their commitment to putting an end to their substance abuse.

“Our patients are kind, appreciative, resilient, and work very hard to be successful in their individual goals of recovery, despite having a complex medical condition, often faced with negative stigma and other challenging social determinants. I admire their efforts and it’s a pleasure to assist them on their journey to recovery,” Raymond said.

Strategically located at 111 Hamilton Street, Farnham’s Mexico clinic is open Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Access to same day assessment is available Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon. Individuals are welcome to stop in or call 315-963-0777 during those hours.

“We are excited to be offering our potentially life-saving Opioid Treatment Program as well as our other services to those in Mexico and the surrounding areas,” Raymond said. “Our partners in Oswego County have been wonderful in their support of our efforts. We appreciate the important roles that our county officials, local law enforcement, and other agencies such as the NY State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS), The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) play in helping us provide these vital services to the people of Oswego County.

By bringing our services closer to home we are eliminating the barrier of a lengthy commute and encourage those with substance abuse disorder to turn to Farnham Family Services for the help they need to achieve abstinence and improve their overall quality of life.”

Farnham Family Services is a NYS licensed, private, not-for profit organization that helps people with substance use and behavioral health disorders, providing high quality, recovery oriented outpatient treatment and prevention services that are available to all residents of Oswego and surrounding counties. For more information on Farnham Family Services visit farnhaminc.org.

