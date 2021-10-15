OSWEGO – Farnham Family Services was recently recognized for its continued commitment to continuous improvement and the quality of its services as it received their 3-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).

CARF International is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services in a number of areas, including Opioid Treatment Programs and Behavioral Health. In achieving its renewed CARF accreditation, Farnham Family Services was acknowledged for its focus on the unique needs of each person it serves and the ability to monitor the results of its services.

CARF is essential to the continuation of Farnham’s Opioid Treatment Program. Established to combat the increasing heroin and opiate epidemic in Oswego County, the Opioid Treatment Program provides medication-assisted recovery service for individuals diagnosed with opioid use disorder.

Patients also receive crucial wrap-around services by a competent and caring multidisciplinary treatment team including a physician, registered nurses, master’s level therapists, support staff, and other professionals. Other services include peer support, individual counseling, group therapy, physicals, family involvement, case management and referrals to other services as needed.

“All OTPs are required to have this accreditation,” said Farnham Family Services Clinical Services Director Mary Jo Proietta-Halpern. “The mission of CARF is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services that center on enhancing the lives of persons served. CARF assists us in improving the quality of our services while meeting internationally recognized organizational and program standards.”

CARF accreditation also ensures physicians are providing patients with care that meets internationally accepted standards; reinforces person-focused standards that emphasize an integrated and individualized approach to services and outcomes; and establishes accountability to funding sources, referral agencies, and the community.

“We take pride in achieving this high level of accreditation as it’s a reflection of our dedication to providing quality care to those who utilize our services,” said Director of Operations Penny Greene.

With its mission to reduce and eliminate the abuse of alcohol and other drugs in Oswego County, Farnham Family Services provides a range of treatment services, education, prevention and intervention strategies that offer solutions to problems created by substance abuse.

To learn more about Farnham Family Services visit farnhaminc.org.

