Fatal Accident In Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – On June 10 2023, at around 11:35 a.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident on State Route 104, west of Searles Rd, in the Town of Albion.

Investigation revealed that a 2006 Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on State Route 104 when it entered the westbound lane, striking a 2011 Toyota Camry traveling westbound. The driver of the pickup truck, Jason Robinson, 40, of Pulaski, NY, was transported to Upstate Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the sedan, Annemarie McDermott, 62, of Pulaski, and passenger, Richard McDermott, 66, of Pulaski, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Mr. Robinson was issued and released on a UTT for failure to maintain lane.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on-scene by the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office, the New York State Police, Altmar Volunteer Fire Department, Northern Oswego County Ambulance, and the New York State Department of Transportation.

This incident is still under investigation.

