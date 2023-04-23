OSWEGO COUNTY – Last night, at around 9:07 PM, members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a one-vehicle motor vehicle accident on County Route 2, west of Peck Rd, in the Town of Richland.

Investigation revealed that a 2016 Ford Focus was traveling westbound on County Route 2 when it went off the south side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle, Matthew Groft, 36, of Pulaski, NY, was transported to Upstate Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were four teenage occupants in the vehicle, three were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Gerald Arzie, a rear passenger, was transported to Upstate Hospital where he died from his injuries. Gerald was 19 years old and a resident of the Town of Richland.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on-scene by the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office, Richland Volunteer Fire Department, Pulaski Volunteer Fire Department, the New York State Police, Oswego City Police, McFee Ambulance, Menters Ambulance, and Northern Oswego County Ambulance.

This incident is still under investigation.

