Fight National Blood And Platelet Shortage: Make A Red Cross Donation Appointment Now

LIVERPOOL, NY — The American Red Cross continues to experience a national blood and platelet shortage and asks the public to book a time to give as soon as possible. Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets. The Red Cross offers three ways to make a donation appointment that can help save lives:
- Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App
- Visit org
- Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
The Red Cross experienced a significant blood and platelet donation shortfall in August, contributing to the current blood and platelet shortage. To ensure the blood supply recovers, the Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month to meet hospital and patient needs.
“When blood and platelet supplies drop to critical levels, it makes hospitals and the patients they are treating vulnerable – especially if there is a major accident or emergency medical procedure that requires large quantities of blood during a disaster,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross. “A single car accident victim can use as much as 100 units of blood. By making and keeping donation appointments, donors can help keep hospital shelves stocked with blood products and ensure patients have access to the timely care they deserve.”
As a thank-you, those who come to give Oct. 1-20, 2023, will receive a $15 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.
Unique challenges to blood supply
In late summer, the Red Cross national blood supply dropped by about 25% on the heels of one of the busiest travel seasons and the beginning of back-to-school activities. As people settle back into fall school and work routines, a unique challenge to the blood supply remains – many employees continue to work from home or in a hybrid capacity, reducing the number of opportunities to give blood at business-sponsored blood drives. In fact, before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 800,000 blood donations were made at blood drives hosted by businesses. Last year, the Red Cross saw only about 500,000 blood donations at these locations – a nearly 40% drop from pre-pandemic levels.
This, coupled with an active disaster season, is creating a perfect “storm” and challenging the organization’s ability to collect a sufficient amount of blood products to meet the needs of hospitals across the country.
The Red Cross provides community blood drives and donation centers across the Eastern New York Region. Those who may have previously given at a local business blood drive are encouraged to book a time to give at one of these locations by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 26-Oct. 20:
Herkimer County:
-Dolgeville
10/12/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Dolgeville Fire Department, 20 South Helmer Ave
-Herkimer
10/5/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Foltsbrook Center, 104 N. Washington Street
10/9/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 127 Prospect Street
-Little Falls
10/2/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 763 East Main St.
-Mohawk
10/10/2023: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Mohawk American Legion-Post 25, 43 West Main Street
-Newport
10/18/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Newport Fire Department, Rt. 28, 7371 Main St.
-West Winfield
10/18/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Federated Church of West Winfield, 452 E Main St
Madison County
-Canastota
10/5/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Canastota Veterans of Foreign Wars, 3835 Canal Rd
-Cazenovia
9/28/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cazenovia American Legion Post 88, 26 Chenango St
10/5/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 27 Albany St.
10/19/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 27 Albany St.
-Chittenango
10/10/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Chittenango, 118 Arch St.
-Hamilton
10/4/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 27 Broad St.
10/11/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Community Memorial Hospital, 150 Broad St.
10/12/2023: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Hamilton High School, 47 West Kendrick Avenue
-Morrisville
9/29/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Morrisville State College, 105 Madison Road
-Oneida
9/29/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., St Paul’s United Methodist Church, 551 Sayles St.
10/13/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., St Paul’s United Methodist Church, 551 Sayles St.
-Wampsville
10/19/2023: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Madison County Employees Building 5, 138 N.Court Street
Oneida County:
-Boonville
10/13/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Harland J Hennessey Veterans of Foreign Wars, 108 Park Avenue
10/19/2023: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Adirondack Central School, 8181 St Route 294
10/19/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Adirondack Central School, 8181 St Route 294
-Camden
10/3/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St John’s the Evangelist Church, 35 3rd St
-Clinton
9/27/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Martin Luther Home, 110 Utica Street
-Lee Center
10/20/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lee Center Community, 5808 Stokes Lee Center Rd
-Oriskany
9/29/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oriskany Junior Senior High School, Oriskany HS, 1312 Utica St.
-Prospect
10/11/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 215 Church St., Prospect
-Rome
9/28/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., DFAS, 150 Electronic Parkway
9/30/2023: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Rome Fit Body Boot Camp, 1762 Black River Blvd
10/6/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rome Health, 1500 North James Street
10/13/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St John’s Lutheran Church, 502 West Chestnut Street
-Sauquoit
10/4/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Sauquoit Valley High School, 2601 Oneida Street
-Westmoreland
10/3/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department, 100 Station Rd
-Whitesboro
10/13/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fitbody Bootcamp – Whitesboro, 34 Oriskany Blvd
Onondaga County:
-Baldwinsville
10/10/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., St Augustine’s Church, 7333 O’Brien Road
-Bridgeport
10/6/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi, 7820 Bridgeport Minoa Rd
-Camillus
10/16/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Michaels Lutheran Church, 5108 West Genesee Street
-Cicero
10/9/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Cicero United Methodist Church, 8416 Brewerton Rd
-East Syracuse
10/3/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Church, 823 Franklin Park Drive
10/10/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Abundant Life Church, 7000 All Nations Blvd.
-Fayetteville
9/27/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Towne Center at Fayetteville, 307 Towne Drive
9/29/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Northeast Medical Center, 4000 Medical Center Drive, (off Burdick)
10/3/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Northeast Medical Center, 4000 Medical Center Drive, (off Burdick)
10/14/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fayetteville United Methodist Church, 601 East Genesee Street
10/17/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Northeast Medical Center, 4000 Medical Center Drive, (off Burdick)
10/20/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. David’s Episcopal Church, 14 Jamar Drive
-La Fayette
9/26/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Pompey Community Church, 2555 Berwyn Road
10/10/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., LaFayette Fire Dept, 2444 US Route 11
-Liverpool
10/3/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., OCM BOCES, 110 Elwood Davis Rd
10/20/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Seneca Savings – Liverpool, 7799 Oswego Rd.
-Manlius
10/11/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Ann’s Church, 104 Academy St.
-North Syracuse
10/5/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Luther Memorial Church, 435 S. Main St.
-Skaneateles
10/7/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Skaneateles Fire Department, 77 West Genesee St.
-Syracuse
9/27/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Van Duyn Center, 5075 West Seneca Turnpike
9/28/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Dunbar Association, Inc., 1453 South State Street
9/28/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Service Center, 960 James St., 2nd Flr
10/3/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Syracuse University Athletics, John A. Lally Athletics Complex, 1077 Comstock Ave
10/6/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Howlett Hill Fire Dept, 3384 Howlett Hill
10/10/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Onondaga Community College Gordon Student Center, 4585 West Seneca Turnpike
10/12/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Oncenter Complex War Memorial, 515 Montgomery Street
10/13/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Solvay Fire Department, 1925 Milton Ave
10/13/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Dewitt Community Church, 3600 Erie Blvd. East
10/17/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., SU Schine Student Center, Waverly Ave.
10/18/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., SU Whitman School of Management, 721 University Ave
10/18/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., SUNY, Upstate University Hospital, Community Campus, Broad Road
10/20/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Howlett Hill Fire Dept, 3384 Howlett Hill
-Tully
10/7/2023: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Tully United Community Church, 5872 Meetinghouse Rd.
Oswego County:
-Central Square
9/27/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 915, 3301 Fulton Avenue
-Cleveland
9/26/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethel Community Fellowship, 240 NY RT 49, Cleveland NY
-Fulton
9/30/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Prince of Peace Church, 64 Gillespie Rd
10/4/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Believers Chapel, 614 South 4th Street (Route 481)
-Hannibal
9/28/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Hannibal High School, 928 Cayuga Street
-Oswego
10/18/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Oswego Elks Lodge 271, 132 W 5th St
10/19/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Oswego County Health Dept, 70 Bunner St.
-Pulaski
9/28/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Pulaski Wesleyan Church, 4591 US Rt11
10/16/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 358, 3350 Maple Ave
How to donate blood
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
