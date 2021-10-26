OSWEGO COUNTY – Residents, property owners, business owners, and all interested parties are encouraged to join a virtual Public Workshop on Wednesday, November 10, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

This is the third and final workshop of the Coastal Lakeshore Economy and Resiliency (CLEAR) initiative. The CLEAR initiative, funded by the NYS Department of State, supports Lake Ontario shoreline communities as they prepare for a future of changing water levels. The effort has been guided by community leaders.

The project team is excited to share the recommended actions and strategies on November 10 and hear feedback about ways to protect property, natural areas, and infrastructure from high and low water conditions.

The workshop requires pre-registration: Register in advance for this meeting here.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting.

To learn more about the Cayuga and Oswego County CLEAR initiative, visit www.cnyclear.com

About CLEAR

The CLEAR initiative is a community planning collaboration to help conceptualize potential impacts of future lake level changes and strengthen resiliency of shoreline communities. CLEAR was designed to identify opportunities for reducing risk of damage to community assets, including the natural and built environment, from changing water levels.

Former Governor Cuomo first announced CLEAR in February 2020 to support local communities dealing with persistent high water levels along Lake Ontario, the lower Niagara River and the upper St. Lawrence River with the development of comprehensive resiliency strategies and planning to institute critical long-term protective measures and strengthen existing investments. CLEAR Plans will reflect the diverse perspectives, needs, interests, and watersheds within each region, and participation will reflect the socio-economic and geographic diversity of the regions including vulnerable and under-served populations.

