Finishing Trades Recruit Apprentices

|
SYRACUSE, NY – The Finishing Trades Institute of Western and Central New York (Syracuse) will conduct a recruitment from June 23, 2023 through June 22, 2024 for four Painter, Decorator & Paperhanger apprentices; six Dry Wall Taper (Finisher) apprentices; and two Glazier apprentice the New York State Department of Labor announced today.
Please note that the openings listed for apprentices represent the total number for three recruitment regions, the Central, Finger Lakes, and Mohawk Valley regions of the state.
Applications are available and must be submitted online at https://www.dc4.org/apply/ during the recruitment period. If any assistance is required for completing the online application, please contact the Finishing Trades Institute of Western and Central New York at (716) 565-0112 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Applicants who do not have internet access may visit their local library or local New York State Department of Labor Career Center, if open for business (see: dol.ny.gov/career-centers). Applications must be received by midnight on June 22, 2024.
The Committee requires that applicants:
For further information, applicants should contact Finishing Trades Institute of Western and Central New York at (716) 565-0112. Additional job search assistance can be obtained at your local New York State Department of Labor Career Center (see: dol.ny.gov/career-centers).
Apprentice programs registered with the Department of Labor must meet standards established by the Commissioner. Under state law, sponsors of programs cannot discriminate against applicants because of race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, or marital status. Women and minorities are encouraged to submit applications for apprenticeship programs. Sponsors of programs are required to adopt affirmative action plans for the recruitment of women and minorities.