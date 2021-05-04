OSWEGO COUNTY – Camp Hollis, the Oswego County children’s camp located on the shores of Lake Ontario in the town of Oswego, is celebrating its 75th year of operation in 2021.

To help honor this milestone, the Friends of Camp Hollis, a not-for-profit support group for the camp, is launching a fundraising campaign to provide new playground equipment at the facility.

The Friends group is looking to community foundations, local businesses, financial institutions and private donors to support the project. The group is also reaching out to former staff and campers, asking them to become Friends of Camp Hollis members.

Camp Hollis’ director, Zach Grulich, recently shared his five-year plan to overhaul the outdoor play area. Some of the current playground equipment dates back to the camp’s early years and most of the attractions are nearly 30 years old.

Phase one of the project will add a climbing wall/tower to the playground. Phase two is the instillation of a multipurpose inclusive playground structure. Phase three updates the camp’s popular swing set with a modern version that serves all ages and abilities.

Each phase will be undertaken when fundraising for that playground element has been completed. Grulich hopes to begin the construction of Phase one’s wall/tower this fall.

For more information about the Friends of Camp Hollis, visit its webpage. To become a Friends member, click here. To learn more about the history of Camp Hollis, refer to this brief summary of the camp.

