Fulton Savings Hosts Branch ‘Celebration Week’

FULTON, NY – During the week of Sept. 11-15, Fulton Savings Bank (FSB), hosted Celebration Week at each of their six branches to commemorate the individual anniversaries of several branches.

Each branch had prize drawings for a tabletop outdoor griddle and gave a “gift of the day” to customers during that week.

“It’s certainly cause for celebration when a number of our branches have reached major milestones and we wanted to share these with our customers,” President and CEO Pamela Caraccioli said. “Our Baldwinsville branch, which opened in 1973 is celebrating 50 years, and our Phoenix branch, which opened in 1978, is celebrating 45 years. In addition, both our Brewerton and Constantia branches opened in 1998 and are celebrating 25 years.”

Fulton Savings Bank is the city’s oldest, locally owned, longest-standing business, according to The Friends of History in Fulton, Inc., and is celebrating its 152nd anniversary in 2023. The Bank has offices in Fulton, Baldwinsville, Phoenix, Central Square, Brewerton, and Constantia, with assets totaling more than $461 million and deposits totaling more than $312 million.

