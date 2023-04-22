Fulton Sunrise Rotary – Rosa Pappalardo Kemmis Memorial Award Applications Open

FULTON – The Fulton Sunrise Rotary is offering 2023 graduates in the Fulton, Hannibal, and Phoenix school districts the opportunity to apply for the Rosa Pappalardo Kemmis Memorial Award.

The award is a one-time award of $1000.00. Graduating seniors who will be furthering their education at a junior college or through a course of study in a certified program of less than two years may apply.

The award is named after Rosa Pappalardo Kemmis a life-long resident of Fulton. She was an original member of the Fulton Sunrise Rotary Club. She spearheaded the idea of a Sunrise Rotary award to promote the pursuit of higher education in our community. It has been offered for nearly 20 years. Rosa was an active and beloved Rotarian. After her passing in 2019 the award was re-named in her memory.

Applications are available through the counseling offices at each high school. They must be filed by May 22, 2023 for consideration.

Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets on Friday mornings at 7:00 a.m. For more information on the club, see our Facebook page or contact membership chair Patrick Waite at (315) 439-1491.

