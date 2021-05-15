2021 CAC Returning Board Members, Officers Of The Board

FULTON – At a recent meeting of the Child Advocacy Center’s Executive Committee, CAC Executive Director Tory L. DeCaire congratulated all of the returning Officers of the Board including; John Zanewych as President, Doran Edmond as Vice-President (attending remotely), Thomas Ingram as Treasurer and Danielle Hayden as Secretary.

“With the commemoration of the CAC’s 20th year of service to our community, it is with great pleasure and honor that I welcome back the entire slate of board members from last year and, resuming their positions on the board, the returning Officers of the Board who provide leadership and direction to the entire organization,” said Executive Director Tory L. DeCaire.

Rounding out the remainder of the 2021 CAC Board of Directors is: Eric Bresee, Elizabeth (Betsy) Copps, Joleen DiBartolo, Craig Fitzpatrick, Patrick Haggerty, Andrew Hinman, Alicia King, Mary McGowen, Melissa (Missy) Purtell, and Christian Sweeting.

“I want to thank all of the returning members of the board for their dedication and hard work. Members of the board volunteer their time to attend meetings, help staff events, and assist in providing direction and support for the CAC,” said Newly re-elected Board President John Zanewych. “Working together with CAC Staff, we have helped to provide the community with a very valuable and much needed resource for the last twenty years, and we are excited to be able to help provide the foundation for organizational growth for many more years to come.”

The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is a safe, child-friendly environment that supports a timely, multi-disciplinary response to child sexual abuse, physical abuse and trauma, and promotes healing of victims and their families. The CAC, a 501 (C) 3 non-profit, also provides community outreach and education efforts to aid in the prevention of child abuse throughout Oswego County.

For more information about the CAC, or to learn how you can help, please visit the CAC website at www.oswegocac.org or call us at (315) 592-4453.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...