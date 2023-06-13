APBA Hydroplane Racing Returns Aug. 26-27 On Fulton’s Lake Neatahwanta

Peter Lauer, 1US; Dave Woodle, 43B; and John Wlodarski III, 24J Super Stock Runabout. Lauer is a national championship winner in the Super Stock Runabout class. Photo credit: Holly Jones/APBA

FULTON, NY – The drone of hydroplane racing hasn’t been heard in Fulton since the mid-1980s, but its back with the American Power Boat Association, (APBA), Fulton Championship, Aug. 26-27 on Lake Neatahwanta in Recreation Park.

 “We expect 60-75 boats and racers from all over the Eastern United States and Canada will come with their families and local spectators will travel a few hours to line the shore and see old friends,” Event Organizer Scott Reed said. “The boating enthusiasts in our area are many and this type of event brings them back year after year.”

Above, Steve Fales of NY drives his 850cc modified hydroplane. Photo credit: Holly Jones/APBA

Director of Fulton Parks and Recreation Chris Waldron said that there will be food trucks and refreshments at the event. “

“We plan to use C.W. Barrett Drive as pit lane, and spectators can watch the races from Bullhead Point, Recreation Park, Teen Park, and the upper area of C. W.    Barrett Drive.”

Fulton is in APBA Region 3 and “Lake Neatahwanta is an ideal setting for power boat racing,” Reed said. “With continued development of the shoreline for access this would be a premier site for an APBA event. We’re in one of nation’s premier areas for drivers in the United States and we have many veteran drivers that have been competing since they were nine-years-old.  Stock outboard is a family sport and parents and children compete at these events. It is the only sport that a 50 plus year old driver can compete with a very young driver of 18-19 years old.  The only limit in APBA is your physical capability – drivers compete from nine-years-old into their 70’s.”

Quinn Roberts, 9A, from Maine, 15 Super Stock Runabout. Photo credit: Holly Jones/APBA

“We are thrilled to host this event, and look forward to welcoming all the racers, families and friends to Fulton,” Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels said. “It takes advantage of our beautiful lake and spurs further recurring interest in our city as a site for annual racing.”

“As we host more events and the word spreads of our success, we will attract drivers from greater distance with the hope to eventually host a National Championship in the future,” Reed said. “Fulton has the facilities and accommodations in the surrounding area to attract this event.”

For more information on the American Power Boat Association, visit https://www.apba.org.

Billy Allen, 16B, of Massachusetts drives his Stock Hydro. Photo credit: Holly Jones/APBA

