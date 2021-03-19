FULTON – Appointments are still available for first dose COVID vaccines Saturday, March 20, at G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 William Gillard Drive.

The clinic is conducted by the Oswego County Health Department.

Appointments are available between 9:30 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. This is a two-shot series of the Moderna vaccine. Those who receive the vaccine Saturday must be available to receive the second dose on Saturday, April 17.

People may register on-line or by calling the Oswego County COVID scheduling line at 315-349-3383 today before 3 p.m. The hotline will be closed from noon to 1 p.m.

To register for the clinic visit https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BDD088489A8C055EE0530A6C7C16E674.

In order to be eligible, residents must fall into the 1A or 1B public-facing essential worker group, or be age 60 or over, or have underlying health conditions. For additional information on eligibility requirements, visit the New York State “Am I Eligible” website at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

Free transportation is available to vaccination and testing sites as a service of Oswego County government and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For details or to schedule a ride call 315-598-1514.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related