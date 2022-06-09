Arrest Made By Fulton Police In Sex Abuse Investigation

FULTON – In April 2022, the Fulton Police Department received a complaint regarding a sexual offense which occurred at a public space in the city.

According to police, it was alleged that a 19 year old male had a sexual relationship with a 15 year old victim in June 2021. As a result of the investigation, it was learned that the male had sexual intercourse with the victim at least four times, as well as oral sexual contact with her.

It is further alleged that during one of these encounters, the male physically forced the victim to perform oral sexual conduct on him. All of this occurred while the male knew the victim was less than seventeen years old.

On June 8, the male was located at his home in the city of Fulton and arrested.

He is identified as: Kory T. Tyler, 20 years old, of Fulton

Charges:

1 count of Criminal Sex Act 1st Degree – Class B Felony

4 counts of Sexual Misconduct – Class A Misdemeanor

4 counts of Endangering the Welfare of A Child – Class A Misdemeanor

Tyler was arraigned later in the day in Fulton City Court.

The Oswego County District Attorney’s Office recommended to the Judge that bail be set in the amount of $5,000 cash/$10,000 bond, however Judge Hawthorne released Tyler on his own recognizance.

