Basketball Programs Help Rotary Help Others

FULTON – The G. Ray Bodley High School Basketball Program and Fulton Youth Basketball Program recently collected non-perishable foods at Fulton Youth Basketball Program and other events for the Fulton Rotary Club’s Food for Thought Program. The food collected was donated to Oswego County Catholic Charities.

The Fulton Rotary Club provides service to others, promotes integrity, and advances world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.

The club meets the first three Thursdays of the month at noon at the Tavern on the Lock Restaurant and also makes these meetings available virtually for our members. More information on the Fulton Rotary Club is available on Facebook at Fulton Noon Rotary Club.

