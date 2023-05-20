Basketball Programs Help Rotary Help Others

May 20, 2023 Contributor
Members of the GRB Basketball Program are, in front from left, Aiden Trude, Keaton Kelly, Nick Barbagallo, Tyler Ditton, Will Brown, Tyler Budd, Austin Garn and Collin Cunningham. In back are Sean Broderick of the GRB Basketball Program; Cam Fragale, Mary Margaret Pekow, Executive Director of Catholic Charities; Tim Archer, Catholic Charities, Community Engagement Coordinator, Craig Trude of Catholic Charities; and Bill Lynch, President of the Fulton Rotary Club. Photo provided by Fulton Rotary Club.

FULTON – The G. Ray Bodley High School Basketball Program and Fulton Youth Basketball Program recently collected non-perishable foods at Fulton Youth Basketball Program  and other events for the Fulton Rotary Club’s Food for Thought Program. The food collected was donated to Oswego County Catholic Charities.

The Fulton Rotary Club provides service to others, promotes integrity, and advances world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.

The club meets the first three Thursdays of the month at noon at the Tavern on the Lock Restaurant and also makes these meetings available virtually for our members. More information on the Fulton Rotary Club is available on Facebook at Fulton Noon Rotary Club.

 

 

 

