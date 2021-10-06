Blessings In A Backpack Speaks To Fulton Sunrise Rotary

FULTON – Blessings in a Backpack is a national nonprofit organization that strives to ensure that needy children in the United States do not go hungry on the weekends.

Fortunately, there is a local chapter of this invaluable organization serving the city of Fulton. Penny Sunser and Alex Sorbello recently spoke to Fulton Sunrise Rotary about the program.

For nine years volunteers have been working together to provide our children with nutritional basics before they leave school each Friday. From the initial shopping to getting food into the backpacks of children much behind the scenes work and love go into this program. While some items are donated most food is purchased locally at Save A Lot grocery. By mid-week a group of people get together at Prince of Peace Church to assemble 240 bags with a mix of non-perishables. When available fresh fruit is also included.

The Golden Sun Bus Company picks up the bags at the church and delivers them to our local schools. During the pandemic last year they kept the program going by making home deliveries. At the end of the day on Friday school staff get the bags into the backpacks of the children. On Saturday and Sunday, the mission of Blessings in a Backpack is fulfilled: our precious children have the food they need to get through the weekend.

For more information or to offer your help to Blessings in a Backpack visit them on FaceBook (Blessings in a backpack #31764), the web www.blessingsinabackpack.org, or by calling (315) 593-7533.

For information about Fulton Sunrise Rotary contact membership chair Patrick Waite at (315) 439-1491

