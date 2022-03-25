FULTON – Bruce Phelps, owner of Fulton Tool, has served on the Oswego Industries Board of Directors for 45 years and recently announced his intent to retire at the end of his current term.

“I’ve truly enjoyed my time on the board and working with that group of people,” said Phelps. “The management we have now is, I think, the best they’ve ever had.”

Phelps was one of the founding members of the Oswego Industries board, and has seen the agency evolve in many ways since his first term began in 1977. As owner of Fulton Tool, his work with Oswego Industries began with the creation of numerous tools and jigs. These tools enabled people with disabilities to work independently on contracts ranging from bottle recycling to assembling decorative key rings.

In those early years, Phelps said, “The board was very active, often putting in as many hours as paid staff.”

He worked closely with founding Executive Director Betty Vaught on everything from negotiating state grants for much-needed building renovations to winning work contracts for people with disabilities.

The agency has experienced exponential growth and expansion from its beginnings as a sheltered workshop to its current status as a comprehensive, person-centered habilitation agency. Throughout all of these changes, Oswego Industries’ core mission has remained the same: helping people with disabilities live rich, fulfilling lives marked by dignity and independence.

“We are so thankful to Bruce for his many years of service and for his dedication to the agency,” said Laurie Davis, Executive Director of Oswego Industries. “We wouldn’t be where we are now without his support.”

Programs offered by Oswego Industries include Day Habilitation, Community Habilitation, Family Support Services, and Vocational and Employment Supports. Each program empowers people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities to develop the necessary skills to live rich, fulfilling lives of their own choosing.

For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment. Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, family support services, supported employment, and day habilitation programs.

Its sister agency, The Arc of Oswego County, provides services to seniors with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

