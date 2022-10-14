Burke’s Home Center Donates Fire Safety Equipment, Materials To Fulton Fire Department

October 14, 2022 ChirelloMarketing
Displaying some of the educational materials above, are, from left: Chief Howard, Firefighter Terry Recore, Scott Malcott, manager, Fulton Burke’s Home Center; and Firefighter Julie Seale.

FULTON – Burke’s Home Center recently donated a variety of fire safety equipment and materials to the Fulton Fire Department, said Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard.

The safety equipment will be used to address carbon monoxide hazards, and the educational materials will be shared in presentations to local students.  To learn more about Fulton Fire Dept. safety programs, contact Chief Howard at 315-592-5201.

