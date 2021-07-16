FULTON – The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is honored to welcome Burritt Motors as our newest Hole-in-One Sponsor for the upcoming 2nd Annual CAC Golf Tournament.

Burritt Motors will proudly sponsor a Hole-in-One contest for the 2021 CAC Golf Tournament where the lucky participant who sinks a hole in one on the Burritt Motors’ Hole will win a brand-new car!

“Burritt Motors proudly supports the CAC in a variety of ways,” Rich Burritt said. “We recently volunteered as a part of the United Way Day of Caring donating materials, supplies and volunteer hours to help spruce-up the CAC’s building and surrounding property in Fulton, NY. Now we are pleased to announce that we are again partnering with the CAC to be able to offer this exciting new hole-in-one contest for their upcoming golf fundraising event.”

“We are truly grateful for the support of Rich Burritt and the folks at Burritt Motors,” said CAC Executive Director, Tory L. DeCaire. “We are very fortunate to have community members, and businesses like Burritt Motors, who truly embrace the work that the CAC does and offers support to help the children and families in our community.”

The 2021 CAC Golf Tournament will be a Captain & Crew event held at Battle Island State Park on Monday, August 30, 2021. Registration ends August 9, 2021 with only a limited number of team registrations remaining. Be sure to register your team now before it’s too late. Sponsorship opportunities are still available as well.

The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is a safe, child-friendly site where members of the Multi-Disciplinary Team of Oswego County gather to assist child abuse victims and their families. The CAC is a 501(C)3 non-profit with a mission to provide a safe, child-friendly environment that supports a timely, multi-disciplinary response to child sexual abuse, physical abuse and trauma, and promotes healing of victims and their families. The CAC also provides community outreach and efforts to aid in the prevention of child abuse throughout Oswego County.

