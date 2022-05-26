Child Advocacy Center Of Oswego County Announces Novelis As 2022 CAC Golf Tournament Presenting Sponsor

FULTON — Officials from the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County have announced that their 3rd Annual Golf Tournament will be presented by Novelis Oswego.

CAC’s Executive Director Tory L. DeCaire stated, “The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County has been fortunate to have the support Novelis for several years. We are excited to announce that, this year, Novelis has stepped-up and committed to being the Presenting Sponsor of our Annual Golf Tournament at the sole $10,000 sponsorship level and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

“The Child Advocacy Center is an incredibly needed and valuable resource for all of Oswego County,” said Audrey Haynes, manufacturing excellence manager, Novelis Oswego. “Novelis believes strongly in partnering with organizations making a difference in our community and is proud to support the important work CAC is doing to assist child abuse victims and their families.”

The 3rd Annual CAC Golf Tournament Presented by Novelis is a “Captain & Crew Event” held at Battle Island State Park in Fulton, NY on Monday, August 29, 2022. Team registrations and additional sponsorship opportunities are still available, more information about how you can get involved can be found on the CAC’s website: www.oswegocac.org/events.

The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to provide a safe, child-friendly environment that supports a timely, multi-disciplinary response to child sexual abuse, physical abuse and trauma, while promoting healing of victims and their families. The CAC brings agencies and services together in one non-threatening, child-friendly setting that is physically and psychologically safe for children of all ages. The CAC also provides community outreach and awareness efforts to aid in the prevention of child abuse throughout Oswego County.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...