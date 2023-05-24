SYRACUSE, NY – Steve Chirello, owner of Steve Chirello Advertising, received a Sales & Marketing Excellence (SME) Award from Central NY Sales & Marketing Executives (CNYSME), at their 46th Annual Crystal Ball event, May 18, at Marriott Syracuse Downtown.

“Many thanks to Wagner Dotto, Editor and Publisher of Oswego County Business Magazine, who nominated me for this award,” Chirello said. “I love collaborating with my clients on successful projects, and it’s an incredible honor to be recognized by my colleagues in sales and marketing here in central New York.”

Chirello was one of 19 local professionals who received an SME Award at the event, which also honored President & CEO Stephanie Crockett Mower with their highest award – the 2023 Crystal Ball.

Bernard Bregman of BBB Marketing, a CNYSME founder, and event Co-Chair Devin Negrete-Harvey presented Chirello with the award.

The SME awards were created in 1977 by CNYSME to recognize “the best and brightest” for excellence in sales and marketing. Awards are based on accomplishments in understanding the customer, understanding the market, conveying a positive company image, attaining objectives, and community and civic involvement. CNYSME was founded in 1935 and is the area’s recognized voice of the sales and marketing profession, the only organization focused exclusively on the needs of the sales and marketing professionals, www.cnysme.org.

Chirello Advertising celebrates its 27th anniversary this year.

“We’ve been privileged to help a number of small businesses get started and grow, and we’ve helped develop their logos and brands along the way,” Chirello said. “Within the last two decades, marketing tools have significantly changed, as well as the variety of ways clients use professional marketing and public relations consultants.”

Over the years, Chirello has worked with more than 30 student interns, most from SUNY Oswego’s Communication Studies programs. “It has been a great pleasure to be able to provide students with hands-on experience within the realm of public relations, marketing and advertising,” Chirello said. He has worked on projects for a wide variety of clients during his career, including celebrities Al Roker, Alec Baldwin, and Leonardo DeCaprio.

Located in Fulton, Chirello Advertising offers full-service advertising, public relations, and marketing expertise to a variety of industrial, professional, institutional and retail clients throughout Central New York. The agency, working with in-house staff and outside associates, specializes in PR planning, online marketing and design, social media advertising and content management, website development, streaming video production, print and media advertising.

Chirello can be contacted at (315) 592-9778, [email protected], www.chirello.com, Facebook, LinkedIn and AdHub.com.

