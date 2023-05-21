FULTON, NY – Emotions ran high during a three-hour May 16 Fulton Common Council meeting; thoughts, ideas and concerns voiced by Futon residents, local officials and guests regarding the anticipated arrival of Micron and possible new housing projects – including the use of former Nestle’s Building #30 site.

Area officials included Fulton Mayor Deanna Michaels, Oswego County Legislator and Executive Director of the Fulton Community Development Agency Nate Emmons, Oswego County Legislator Frank Castiglia, Operation Oswego County Executive Director Austin Wheelock, and Central New York Pipes Trades Association President Greg Lancette; along with other officials.

The evening started out with guest speaker Centerstate CEO President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Simpson talking about the positive benefits Micron will have here in Oswego County and surrounding areas; essentially targeting employee retention and the economic impacts that will come directly from having a large corporation operating on the fringes of Oswego County.

Simpson laid out possible ideas for Fulton’s future – expressing the opportunity Fulton has in getting ahead of housing needs warranted by the influx of workers coming for employment at Micron, including those within the Fulton community.

According to Simpson, Micron will spend over a hundred-billion in capital investments in the Clay, NY facility, with another 60 billion being spent over the next twenty-year period. The facility will result in 9,000 direct jobs, plus another 40,000 indirect jobs being created.

“The opportunity for us as a Central New York region to capture the benefits of this project and revitalize each and every one of our communities throughout Central New York is unlike any opportunity we have ever had in our generation, and it’s unlike any opportunity we’re likely to ever have again,” Simpson said. “And whether it’s Hastings; whether it is Phoenix; whether it’s here in Fulton, I think the southern part of Oswego County is prime position to really witness the benefits and the economic resurgence that we hope will spread throughout the Central New York region,” Simpson said.

Michaels addressed the skepticism felt by many Fultonian’s since the onset of both the Nestle’s Chocolate Factory and Miller’s Brewing Company pulling their businesses out of Fulton; leaving an economic vacuum that included job losses, plummeting home values and increased property blight throughout the city.

“I guess I would like you to speak to that skepticism, and why Fulton needs to start looking at this differently – and why we truly are a viable option for this project,” Micheals said.

Cathy Trowbridge also questioned Simpson as to what Micron could do for the myriad of dilapidated homes found throughout the city.

“How can Micron affect our housing in a positive way? Because we all believe that Micron is coming here – I don’t think there’s anyone here that believes that they’re not. What we’re saying is that our community has gone downhill. Our housing market is terrible,” Trowbridge said.

Simpson went on to say Micron has partnered with New York State in creating a Community Development Fund to invest in economic development across the board; specifically targeting education, workforce development, housing and community amenities. He also emphasized building new apartment structures as well as improving and maintaining existing homes. Provision of critical childcare services for Micron employees was also discussed.

Castiglia mentioned possibilities that Fulton could realistically experience over the next twenty-year time frame.

“The future generations are going to have to live with those people [Micron] leaving to go to another site to build something somewhere else maybe. We’ve seen it, ok? It’s not something that’s not foreseeable,” Castiglia said. “So, you talk about vertical. That isn’t what Fulton wants – I’m sorry. You may think we’re being hard or being tuff, but you know what? In the City of Fulton, we’ve been told many times what we need and what we need to do. In the City of Fulton, we want to tell you what we want, and see if you can do what we would like you to do…but we don’t want to go up, we want to go out.”

Another Fulton resident (name unknown) offered his remarks on feeling mistrustful of yet another company coming into their community with promises for a brighter future.

“How many times has this area had smoke blown up their a** because some company’s coming in here and it never pans out. Honestly, I want to see it happen – I think it’s great.”

Simpson agreed with the gentleman’s views; speaking about the upturns and downturns that happen consistently within the world market; going on to answer his question from a Micron point-of-view, including their risk assessment as they enter a new location.

“As much as we’re making a bet on Micron, and we’re taking a leap of faith in some respects that they’re going to do what they said they’re going to do – that company is betting their future on us,” Simpson said. “That is the biggest investment that they have ever made. They’re betting their future – a company with 44,000 employees, on our ability as a community to rise to the challenge.”

One could say that Simpson, the residents of Fulton and others are seemingly right in their assessments. With concerns, excitement, doubt and a bit of anxiety mixed together concerning the future of Fulton, the real question is – will Oswego County and its residents be ready when Micron is?

Undoubtedly, the City of Fulton and Oswego County municipalities have many decisions to make. With any large corporation setting up shop within smaller communities, there is always good that comes from it. But sometimes, some unforeseen plans might also follow…

To hear audio of the full meeting, please click here.

