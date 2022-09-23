City Of Fulton Celebrates Two Blocks On West Broadway With Historical Dedication, Unveils New Plaque

FULTON – Yesterday, Thursday, September 22, city of Fulton officials held a historical dedication for two blocks on West Broadway to celebrate their being listed on the National and New York State Registers of Historic Places.

The two blocks on either side of West Broadway between West First Street South and West Second Street South contain eight buildings built between 1877 and 1901 while the area was still called Oswego Falls. There is now a plaque located just outside Hargrave’s Pharmacy dedicated to this history and ensuring these buildings stay in the future.

The historical listings were largely the fruit of one woman’s labor – Jerry Hogan Kasperek, a longtime city resident.

Introduced by Parks and Rec Director Chris Waldron, Kasperek spoke and said the story began when she was waiting for the light on West Broadway to change a few years ago. As she waited at the red light, she looked at the historical buildings and thought to herself that she would not like to see them knocked down, remembering her mixed emotions during the city’s urban renewal.

She then got to work sending out letters and speaking to various people on preserving the buildings.

“My idea was to at least have something on the books here that historic buildings cannot be torn down without city approval, but it kind of ended up to be trying to get it on the State Historical Registry,” Kasperek said. “Kelly Weaver got the information and I started doing the research. It happened, but it took us about five years.”

In her research, Kasperek found several facts, including that although Hargrave’s Pharmacy has not always been there, there has always been a pharmacy on the block.

She then decided it was time to celebrate the buildings being on the historical registries, which led up to yesterday’s dedication.

Mayor Deana Michaels also spoke during the dedication regarding the block’s history and how it impacts the future. She thanked the Parks and Recreation Department, the Department of Public Works, Joann Cavalier, elected officials, Assemblyman Will Barclay, the business owners of the stores on the blocks, Senator Patty Ritchie, Friends of Fulton History, and most importantly, Kasperek.

“Jerry, I met you early on when I became mayor and I received a letter from you, and you didn’t pull any punches. You were point blank and said, ‘I want those two blocks on the registry,’” Michaels said. “And your passion and your dedication and your commitment put me to work as one of the first things I had to do as mayor, and that’s what we did. We got to work and we worked with other elected officials and I think it was the end of 2020 [when] we received our letter… I was so proud of that moment.”

She then read out a letter from First Ward Councilor Dan Farfaglia in his absence due to illness.

“The city of Fulton is rich in history. Today’s event is the culmination of hard work by a very distinguished citizen, Jerry Hogan Kasparek,” Farfaglia wrote. “She has devoted herself to many years of service locally, adding these West side buildings to the historic registry is another feather in her cap. She has never sought any recognition for this accomplishment or anything else that she has been a part of. To her and her family, the focus of their efforts through the decades have always been on the community. With these buildings now forever being preserved, future generations of Fultonians will probably be able to see that a piece of the past will always be a piece of the future. Thank you again, Jerry, for a job well done.”

Representing Assemblyman Will Barclay’s office, Brittney Jerred spoke as well. As she lives close to the blocks, she said it means a lot to her. She said Barclay, although sorry he could not make it, passed along his congratulations on the two blocks and their businesses within that have served the community for over 100 years.

Lastly, as the blocks are within the second ward, Second Ward Councilor Doug Chapman also spoke, saying he is glad to take part in the celebration and proud to represent the second ward. He thanked Kasperek for her efforts.

Kasperek, Chapman, and Michaels then unveiled the plaque that is now displayed outside Hargrave’s Pharmacy.

The plaque reads: West Broadway Commercial Historic District. The district was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the New York State Register of Historic Places in 2020 and comprises the only extant section of late 19th and early 20th century commercial activity in the city of Fulton. The eight West Broadway buildings located between West First and West Second Streets were built between 1877 and 1901 when the neighborhood was known as Oswego Falls. West Broadway and the surrounding area was incorporated into the city in 1902.

Parks and Rec Director Chris Waldron introduces the speakers. Photo by Kassadee Bradshaw. Jerry Hogan Kasperek speaks. Photo by Kassadee Bradshaw. Second Ward Councilor Doug Chapman speaks. Photo by Kassadee Bradshaw. Brittney Jerred speaks. Photo by Kassadee Bradshaw. The plaque that is displayed outside Hargrave’s Pharmacy on West Broadway in Fulton. Photo by Kassadee Bradshaw. Mayor Deana Michaels speaks. Photo by Kassadee Bradshaw. Jerry Hogan Kasperek stands next to the plaque dedicated to the two historical blocks on West Broadway. Photo by Kassadee Bradshaw. Doug Chapman, Jerry Hogan Kasperek, and Mayor Deana Michaels celebrate the unveiling of a plaque. Photo by Kassadee Bradshaw.

