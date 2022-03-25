FULTON – Community Bank N.A has once again donated $5,000 to the Fulton Block Builders (FBB) program.

“FBB is thrilled to have the continued support of Community Bank,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Administrative Director. “This year, the fundraising committee seeks to raise $50,000 in order to realize the full Richard S. Shineman Foundation matching grant. Community Bank’s support of this program is greatly appreciated… FBB is making significant differences in our community. In 2021, there was nearly 700K invested in Fulton’s participating properties! For every dollar invested by Fulton Block Builders, property owners invested four times that amount.”

“This is the 6th year Community Bank has donated to the Fulton Block Builders program and we’re honored to support them,” said Kayla Baker, Fulton Branch Manager. “Their neighborhood revitalization program is an important initiative that builds the Fulton community now and for the future… The support for the FBB is clear demonstration of this passion.”

Become part of this exciting chapter of Fulton’s history by donating to the 2022 Campaign today. What’s even more exhilarating is that every dollar you donate is matched 2-to-1 by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation. Remember, donations are tax deductible and, since FBB operates with an all- volunteer staff, 100% of financial support goes directly to the Block Challenge grants and promotion of the program.

FBB donations can be made on the website at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate/

Or make checks should be made payable to: CenterState CEO Foundation Inc.-Fulton Block Builders 115 W. Fayette St., Syracuse, New York 13202

