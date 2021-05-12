FULTON – Compass Federal Credit Union is set to take part in Fulton’s Big Truck Day to be held at the Fulton War Memorial on Saturday, running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Located at 609 W. Broadway in Fulton, Big Truck Day will feature over a dozen different vehicles for kids to climb and explore including helicopters, race cars, police cars, fire trucks, dump trucks and more.

The afternoon will start with a sensory hour (no sounds) from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Refreshments will be available for purchase, with COVID protocols also being followed to ensure a safe event.

Compass Federal Credit Union will be on site with giveaway items for kids, as well as free youth membership coupons that can be redeemed at Compass FCU’s Fulton branch, located at 208 N. Second St.

Kids that return a free membership coupon through June 15 will be entered into a drawing to win a $25 Compass gift card.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com.

Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300. The credit union’s Fulton location can be reached by phone at (315) 593-8443.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

