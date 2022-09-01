Davis-Standard At International Elastomer Conference 2022

FULTON – Davis-Standard will be exhibiting at booth #413 during International Elastomer Conference in Knoxville, Tennessee, October 10 – 13. The company’s portfolio of elastomer extrusion technology will be promoted.

Systems and equipment solutions, including controls and feedscrews, can be engineered to support applications in automotive, adhesives and sealants, recreational equipment, construction and medical.

Davis-Standard is committed to engineering systems that are reliable, environmentally friendly and offer a high return on investment. All equipment is backed by robust aftermarket support, parts availability and customer service. For more information prior to the show visit:

