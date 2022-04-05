FULTON – Chris Waldron, director of Parks and Recreation, recently visited Fulton Sunrise Rotary as the guest of Rotarian Donna Kestner.

He spoke about the numerous community events that the city has held over the last year and their plans for upcoming activities.

Some city events were promoted online and encouraged residents to participate right from their own home. Porches and yards sported red, white and blue for patriotic celebrations. Halloween and Christmas displays made driving through the city a “sightseeing” event. And some very creative snowmen graced front yards during our coldest days winter days.

You can enjoy more of our local artistic talent in our city parks this summer. While trash/recycling cans are common in public areas we will have the pleasure of seeing some freshly painted fun and beautiful cans this year. They were created through the collaboration of CNY Arts, the city, and local residents.

Last fall thousands of residents enjoyed the first Big Truck Day and Fall Festival. Due to their success both events will be held again this year. Also returning will be the Community Market and Tim Carroll’s Bird Watching Walks.

Waldron noted that school pride and community pride go hand in hand. Our annual Christmas Tree Lighting celebration was proof of that. Forty high school students volunteers helped to make it a big success. This winter the city continued to give our youngsters the opportunity to have fun and stay fit by participating in the youth basketball program. Over 400 children played this year, and a special “senior” night was held to celebrate the kids who were graduating from the program due to their age.

Waldron was also excited to talk about the new iRacing league that started up this winter. Fulton is the first community in the country to offer this program. The weekly event already has 38 “at home” racers participating and has brought about collaboration with the Fulton Speedway, the high school, and a local broadcaster. There are plans to create an iRacing room at the high school. The iRacing trophies were designed by students as part of their graphic arts and engineering classes.

The recently created Special Events Committee, comprised of several local resident volunteers has done an excellent job of developing new and exciting events for our city. Waldron said that not only have their efforts paid off for our residents, the group has been recognized with the NYS Recreation and Parks Society Distinguished Organization Award.

Another group helping to keep residents connected to city events and programs is the Collaboration Committee. Their representatives from CNY Arts, the Fulton Public Library, Catholic Charities, and other local organizations work together to promote their projects.

Good things are happening in Fulton. If you would like more details on upcoming events visit: City of Fulton – Parks and Recreation on FaceBook.

