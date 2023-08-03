Don R. Patrick Jr. Announces Re-election Bid For Fulton 3rd Ward Councilor

FULTON, NY – Following is a re-election announcement from Fulton 3rd Ward Councilor Don Patrick:

I would like to announce that I am running for re election as the City of Fulton 3rd Ward Councilor. I am a lifetime resident of the city, and for most of my childhood and adult life, have lived in the city’s 3rd Ward.

I am the Father of one son who attended Fulton schools, and three daughters who now attend Fulton schools. I retired from the city workforce in 2015 after 41 years working for the city. I have been the 3rd Ward Councilor for the past eight years, and I have worked hard for our ward and city during this time.

I also serve on the Site Base Committee for our neighborhood – Lanigan School. I work together with Fulton Block Builder neighborhood group’s to beautify our ward with neighborhood signs, working to develop Neighborhood Watch groups, cleanup of our park with the Lanigan student council, and many smaller projects to improve our neighborhood. Many streets have been paved, with many more to go, which enhances our neighborhoods.

For the last three years working together with our county legislator and the Oswego County Soil and Water; the river along East Edgewater and Forest Avenue have been sprayed and also handpicked of water chestnuts.

I make a promise to my neighbors in the 3rd Ward that I am always available, will always get back to you with an answer to any question, and will try my best to resolve any problems.

I am a hands on person that will not only report problems, but I will always be at the site of any issue, and will follow up to make sure they are done to satisfaction. We as a city and ward have a ways to go, and I would appreciate your support to be able to continue solving the issues that we are facing.

Donald R Patrick Jr

3rd Ward Councilor

