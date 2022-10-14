FULTON – OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration is back! Thanks in part to presenting sponsor Eagle Beverage, OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration returns as an in-person event.

Founded in 1979, Eagle Beverage is a multi-generational, family-owned, local New York beverage wholesaler distributing a diverse and first-rate portfolio of beverages, including Anheuser-Busch and FIFCO beers, as well as top selling local and regional craft beers, premium non-alcohol beverages, water, soda, tea, wine and spirits.

In addition to Oswego County, Eagle Beverage serves St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis, Seneca and Cayuga counties.

“We are pleased to count Eagle Beverage among our supporters and greatly appreciate them for being one of our presenting sponsors,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear.

A unique food and beverage pairing event, OCO’s Giving Thanks will feature signature delicacies from local restaurants and eateries, including Mill House Market, Mimi’s Drive-In, The Press Box, Blue Moon Grill, Canale’s, Oompa Loompyas, GS Steamers, and more.

“We’re pleased to have Giving Thanks back as an in-person event,” Dolbear said. “The restaurants are looking forward to joining us and showcasing their most popular, and for some, their newest menu dishes. And since no meal is complete without the proper beverage, representatives from Eagle Beverage will be offering beverages to complement each dish.”

In addition to food and beverage pairing there will also be a number of drawings and live entertainment with one of Central New York favorite singer songwriters, Oswego’s own John McConnell.

Eagle Beverage joins G & C Foods as Presenting Sponsors for OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration a long with

Gold Level sponsors National Grid, Constellation and the Shineman Foundation.

Proceeds from OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration will benefit OCO’s Giving That Grows initiative that focuses on fighting hunger and food insecurity in our communities. For more information of OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration, including ticket information and sponsorship opportunities visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717 ext. 1082 or via email at [email protected].

