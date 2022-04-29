FULTON – Eastern Shore Associates is a 100% employee-owned, client-focused agency with over 80 insurance professionals operating from six branch offices throughout Central and Upstate New York.

They work with over 30 insurance companies, giving them the ability to find the best solution to each of their customers’ insurance needs. The employee-owners live and work in the same communities as their customers, and are dedicated to helping protect the homes, automobiles, and businesses of our neighbors. Supporting the FBB project is a natural for the entire Eastern Shore team.

Fulton Block Builders (FBB) is a local non-profit program that focuses investment in Fulton neighborhoods. For the past five years, FBB and its financial supporters have provided matching grants and related programs to improve the housing stock and streets in these neighborhoods.

FBB provides neighborhood grants to clusters of residents who apply together to complete exterior improvements on their properties. As a result, Fulton has benefited from an almost $3 million investment by property owners.

When asked why, residents said, “once they got going, they couldn’t stop, everything was looking so nice in the neighborhood.” Many reported being inspired by what took place in the city since FBB started and wanted to keep the positive momentum going.

Others said there is a real pride and change being demonstrated in the city and they wanted to be a part of something so good. And still others, just like last year, said they hadn’t noticed how poor their property was looking until now. FBB gave them the reason to notice and complete.

FBB is extremely grateful to the Eastern Shore Associates and the Richard S. Shineman Foundation for their support of this program and encourages others to follow their lead. Whether you are an individual, a business or a community group FBB asks that you help support this energizing program by donating today. Every dollar helps FBB reach this goal.

Please make checks payable to: CenterState CEO Foundation, Inc. Fulton Block Builders

115 W. Fayette Street

Syracuse, NY 13202

If you would like more Fulton Block Builder information follow them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/fultonblockbuilders/ or go the website at https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/

