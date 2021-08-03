Emerald Crest Golf Club “Pink Night” Supports OCO’s Cancer Services

FULTON — Members of the women’s golf league at Emerald Crest Golf Club in Palermo recently held a “Pink Night” tournament in support of Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) Cancer Services Program of the North Country. The event raised more than $1,800.

“Thanks to the support of the women’s league at Emerald Crest Golf Club it was a great night and we are happy to be able to support the services provided to our community through the work that Carolyn Handville and everyone at OCO’s Cancer Services Program does,” said Planning Committee Member Tina Bourgeois. “A special thank you Doug Buskey for donating a beautiful wooden flower basket filled with pink flowers and Emerald Crest owner Cory Shatrau for his donation as well.”

OCO’s Cancer Services Program of the North Country provides free clinical breast exams, mammograms, pap/pelvic exams and colon cancer screenings to uninsured men and woman throughout Oswego, Lewis, Jefferson and St Lawrence counties. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, contact the Cancer Services Program at 315-592-0830.

