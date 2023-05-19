Emmons Appointed Executive Director, Fulton Community Development Agency

FULTON – Nathan Emmons was recently appointed Executive Director of the Fulton Community Development Agency (CDA) as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. Emmons had served for approximately one year as deputy director of the CDA and succeeds Sarah Farley.

“We are delighted to have Nate in this role for our city,” Michaels said. “His experience in a variety of economic development roles for the City of Oswego makes him the perfect leader for us as we move forward with our DRI projects and other city projects.”

Emmons, who has served on the Oswego City Council and serves as an Oswego County Legislator, previously worked as Oswego’s Director of Economic Development and Director of Oswego’s Rental Assistance Program. He has also served as the Assistant Dean of students at SUNY Oswego, the Director of Student Life and Leadership at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, and as the Associate Director, Student Centers and Programming Services at Syracuse University.

A native of Sackets Harbor, he owns Push Play Productions DJ service. He and his wife, Lisa, own Mother Earth Baby, and she recently started Curious Kidz in Oswego.

“This summer and the year ahead will see tremendous improvements along our DRI corridor, the start of revitalizing our marina, and projects planned for our westside historical district,” Michaels said. “Nate has been with us every step of the way and will take us to the finish line.”

