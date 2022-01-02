FULTON – The Fulton Common Council welcomed Dan Farfaglia and Ethan Parkhurst to the council yesterday, January 1, with a swearing in ceremony and the first meeting of the year.

Dan Farfaglia, first ward councilor, is a fourth generation Fultonian, and for eight years he served as an Oswego County Legislator and for 15 years he was a staff member in the New York State Assembly and Senate.

He said he would like to address drug issues in the city as well as properties that are vacant or in need of repairs. For the first ward specifically, he aims to work on a solution to speeding on Hannibal Street.

He enjoys spending time with his family at his brother’s lake house in the summer, going to the Midway Drive In Theater, Syracuse Mets baseball games, and the hobbies he shares with his son, Avery – science fiction, superheroes and watching Stranger Things.

“My favorite thing about the Fulton Community is the small town positive vibes with many familiar names. The community comes together in times of need,” Farfaglia said.

Residents may contact him through phone: (315) 297-4485, email: [email protected], and he has plans to set up a Facebook page for the first ward.

Ethan Parkhurst, fourth ward councilor, said throughout his life he has gone back and forth between Fulton and Palermo, where he cares for his grandmother. In 2016 he bought a house on State Street that had previously had a fire and redid the entire home.

“Fulton is where I have a bond. The place I saw raising my family. Buying my house is a choice I don’t regret,” Parkhurst said.

Some issues he would like to address include abandoned properties, squatters, slum lords, development of the former Nestle site, but his highest priority for the city is public safety and quality of life.

Parkhurst said when he is not spending time as a community activist, carpenter and caretaker, he likes to spend time with his children, and that there is never a dull moment in being their father. As his family is important to him, he also views the city of Fulton as a family.

“A family like any other has conflict,” Parkhurst said. “How we deal with that conflict is dependent on how we run our city. If we continue to run our city like a business we continually gain revenue but separate the masses. If we run our city like a family, we join the masses and conquer issues that arise together, ultimately strengthening our community and gaining revenue together.”

Residents may call him at 315-216-1405.

Farfaglia and Parkhurst were elected for a two year term on the council and were sworn in yesterday in the municipal building by Judges Scott DelConte and David Hawthorne respectively.

Judge Hawthorne also swore in the re-elected councilors – Doug Chapman, Don Patrick Jr., Audrey Avery and Larry Macner.

