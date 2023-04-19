FCSD Board Of Education Passes Tentative 2023-24 Budget

FULTON – The Fulton City School District Board of Education held a special meeting last night, Tuesday April 18. The meeting was brief, the Board unanimously passing a tentative 2023-24 school budget.

A Public Budget Hearing will be held at the next BOE meeting on May 2, with public voting on the budget scheduled for May 16. The FCSD 2023-24 budget, BOE elections, and Fulton Public Library, Library Board of Trustee elections will be held that day. Voting hours will run from 9:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m.

To view a PowerPoint presentation of the updated, tentative 2023-24 budget, please click here. To view the FCSD District meeting notice, please click here. Both can also be viewed on the FCSD website.

All BOE meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month, the next meeting to be held on May 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the G. Ray Bodley High School. All meetings can be viewed live-streamed on their FCSD YouTube website.

