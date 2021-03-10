FULTON – The Fulton City School District Board of Education met virtually last night, March 9, and discussed the evolution of the district within the past year during the pandemic, and a proposal to add Monday to an in-person day for students in the hybrid model.

Superintendent Brian Pulvino took a moment to acknowledge the district’s staff for all of its work throughout the past year, next week marking the anniversary of the district first moving to a virtual platform.

“It’s amazing what we’ve accomplished and what we’ve learned over the last year; the flexibility during these fluid times has been absolutely amazing, ” Pulvino said. “To see the protocols we’ve put in place and implemented and working on the adjustments that we’ve made when you really reflect on where we were just 365 days ago and where we are now, it’s amazing what’s been accomplished.”

Pulvino then gave an overview of how the district has evolved its learning schedule throughout the school year, and is proposing to add in-person Mondays to the hybrid model, bringing students back to school five days a week again.

Beginning April 5, it is proposed to have UPK and K-5 students attend in-person Monday through Friday. In grades 6-8, Groups A and B will have in-person instruction on alternating Mondays for the rest of the year. In grades 9-12, Tuesday to Friday class schedules will be followed for all in-person and remote students.

The 100% remote learning model will also continue.

“I think it’s a good next step for us as we evolve and we’re going to move from there,” Pulvino said.

The details of the proposed change in the schedule are still being finalized. The board discussed some questions, including how will students be able to reach out to their teachers for help (teachers have had office hours on Mondays). Daniel Carroll said special area teachers are working on an office hours schedule each day during the lunch bells.

Also in the meeting, for Music In Our Schools Month, Fulton Junior High School music teacher Stephanie Almeter presented to the board a video of students in grades 5 through 8 performing music at home and in school. In a typical year, the board would go to the auditorium for a live performance.

Fulton Junior High School psychologist Elizabeth Tiffany gave a brief overview of this year’s Parent University, which will be virtual. The program will offer interactive workshops, on-demand presentations, and resource materials. Rather than hosting the event on one day, this year it will be spread out, with the week of April 12-17 kicking it off.

Quality time activities will include virtual cooking classes, family fitness classes, game nights, story time, among others, for families to do together.

Parents and guardians will also have access to pre-recorded presentations and materials focused on family and child wellness, a showcase of student work and performances, film screening, UPK information and registration, and other resources.

The board also discussed the ongoing development of what will happen in regards to state testing. On March 2, the state sent a memo stating the only June Regents exams that will be held are English, Living Environment, Earth Science and Algebra I because they are required on the federal level through the Every Student Succeeds Act. The state hopes to be able to waive assessments.

Pulvino and the board then talked about how the outcome of the newest stimulus package vote could impact the fiscal budget for the district, the tax levy, athletics, and the remaining agenda.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be live streamed on the FCSD Communications YouTube channel Tuesday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m.

