FULTON – The Fulton City School District Board of Education met virtually last night, Tuesday, October 26, and discussed several updates within the district.

BOE President Robbin Griffin took a moment to honor former board member Jean Wise who passed away this past week.

“Jean was everything you would want in a board member, very dedicated to the community, our students,” Griffin said. “She was a wonderful person and she will be missed.”

Superintendent Brian Pulvino said the district will be flying its flags at half-mast through Friday at sunset.

During the Superintendent’s report, Pulvino offered recognition to the board as part of the School Board Recognition Week from October 18 through October 21, naming board members: Vice President Brenda Abelgore, David Cordone, Tim Crandell, President Robbin Griffin, Lynn Lyons, Jennifer Mainville, and Jessica Pappalaro.

He also recognized school nurses Angela Stoutenger, Robyn Smith, Heather Russell, Jayme French, Alissa Bush, Meghan Helmer, Kali Maxam, and Eileen Henrie.

Next, members of the Siemens team presented updates to the EPC Project. These projects include facility improvements across the district. The biggest portion of the project is lighting, replacing lights with LED, and is substantially complete. They also gave updates on projects including building envelope upgrades, HVAC, boiler replacements, steam trap upgrades, pool cover replacement, cooling tower upgrade, and auditorium lighting and carpeting.

They also discussed financial aid and incentives to do energy efficient upgrades.

Chief of Operations and Innovation Dominick Lisi and District Technology Coach Dan Sherman then gave an update on the five-year strategic coherence plan, specifically innovation in the district. They gave an overview of the programs teachers are using in their classrooms, such as the drone program.

G. Ray Bodley Principal Donna Parkhurst also highlighted changes in the high school’s technology department, and its relationship with community partners, including SUNY Oswego, Universal Metal Works and Cayuga Community College.

Lisi then explained how COVID-19 relief funds are being used in the area of innovation. About 36% ($4,152,440) of the funding is going toward air quality improvements, industrial lab/studio for innovative programs at GRB and Fulton Junior High School, business and human resources software improvements and enhancements, and updating classroom furniture.

Lisi and Director of Finance Kathy Nichols gave a financial update and school tax collection update. Nichols said the budget “looks good right now” and is in line with what it looked like last year. She also shared the tax collection, of which the district is now accepting credit card payments and online checks (the taxpayer is responsible for any fees), has totaled over $10.5 million. There will be another collection period ending in the beginning of April.

Ending the Superintendent’s report, Pulvino talked about COVID-19 testing, including the pool testing approach and a 15 minute test. He said a challenge has been the supply chain. Although the district put in an order for the 15 minute tests in September, they have not received anything yet.

The board then moved on to the agenda and approved all items. The agenda can be found here and the full meeting can be viewed here.

