FULTON – Jean Ann Wise, 81, of Fulton, passed away, Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at home with her family by her side.

She was born September 1, 1940 in Fulton to Theodore and Antonia Farfaglia and was a graduate of Fulton High School in 1959.

Jean had been employed as a clerk at Nine Mile Power Plant and retired from the New York State Department of Labor Unemployment Office in Oswego. She served her community as a member of the Fulton School Board and Oswego County BOCES. Jean enjoyed cooking, going to the casino, spending winter months in Florida, knitting, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a communicant of Holy Trinity Catholic Church

Jean is survived by her four sons, Dennis (Ann-Marie) Wise of Fulton, Kevin Wise of Fulton, Anthony (Jill) Wise of Fulton and David (Debra) Wise of Cicero; eight grandchildren, Kristen (Jason) King, Derrick (Melinda) Wise, Keith (Alicia) Wise, Anthony Jr. (Chelsea) Wise, Kaelee Wise, Madison Wise, Dylan Wise and Blake Wise; 11 great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by husband, Paul Wise; her son, Paul Joseph “PJ” Wise; her daughter-in-law, Bonnie Wise; her brothers Carmelo, Silvio, and Concetto Farfaglia and by her sister, Virginia Farfaglia Wright.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 25, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 309 Buffalo St., Fulton. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Contributions in Jean’s memory may be made to Friends of Oswego County Hospice, Inc., P.O. Box 102, Oswego, NY 13126.

