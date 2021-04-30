Former FCSD Bus Driver Accused Of Sexual Exploitation Of A Child

FULTON – A former bus driver for the Fulton City School District, Frederick J. Haresign, age 61, of Oswego, was arrested yesterday, April 29 on a federal criminal complaint charging him with sexual exploitation of a child, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, “the criminal complaint alleges that in or about 2017 Haresign, a school bus driver, provided a minor child who rode on Haresign’s bus with nicotine, cash, and other gifts in exchange for the child taking sexually explicit self-images and videos and providing those to Haresign. The company that employed Haresign removed him from active service as a driver upon receiving notice of the investigation and has now terminated his employment.”

Haresign appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Miroslav Lovric for an initial appearance yesterday and was detained pending further proceedings.

The charge against Haresign carries a minimum sentence of 15 and a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, a term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life, and registration as a sex offender, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office asks individuals who believe they have information relevant to this investigation should contact the New York State Police at 315-366-6000.

FCSD Superintendent Brian Pulvino yesterday sent the following letter home to the district’s community:

“The Fulton City School District is aware that a former employee of our transportation provider has been arrested and faces federal child pornography charges.

The district was first alerted on April 19, 2021 to possible criminal activity committed by this individual and immediately reported those concerns to law enforcement. The district will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies in this matter.

We are grateful for the efforts of our staff to create a safe school environment in which students feel comfortable confiding in trusted adults. We commend their professionalism, adherence to policy and procedure, and most of all their compassion for and advocacy on behalf of our students.

The FCSD is also grateful for the partnership and immediate response from Golden Sun Bus Service. We understand that upon notification of the allegations, Golden Sun removed the employee from any contact with children.

The FCSD student support teams will continue to provide support, intervention and referrals to community services for our students and their families, and we encourage those in need of services to contact us.”

