FOX Pest Control Donates $300 To Fulton Block Builders

FULTON – Linda Eagan, Fulton Block Builders (FBB) Director was surprised to receive a phone call from Grayson Thiel of FOX Pest Control wanting to donate $300 to FBB.

“FOX Pest Control has a location in Syracuse and each month we like to sponsor local organizations that are making a difference in the community. I recently came across your website and love what you are doing to reshape Fulton one block at a time. That is a great mission,” Thiel said.

After working in the pest control industry for years, brothers-in-law Mike Romney and Bryant White opened the first Fox Pest Control branch in 2012. They founded their company on the belief that hard work and integrity would enable them to grow their business successfully — and they were right! Fox now numbers more than 30 branches, all owned and operated by local residents, small families who take pride in working hard, serving their community, and living the Fox Core Values.

“At Fox, our mission is to develop confident leaders and empower individuals to provide strong, outstanding service. We aren’t just a pest control company that provides top-quality service. Our number one priority is to develop and strengthen lasting relationships. By building up leaders and maintaining positive relationships with our customers, we work to make a difference in the lives of our employees and our community. Fulton Block Builders aligns well with this mission,” said Steve Fisher, Syracuse branch manager.

For the past six years, FBB and its financial supporters have provided matching grants and related programs to improve the housing stock and streets in the Fulton neighborhoods. FBB provides neighborhood grants to clusters of residents who apply together to complete exterior improvements on their properties.

As a result, Fulton has benefited from an almost $3 million investment by property owners.

When asked why, residents said, “once they got going, they couldn’t stop, everything was looking so nice in the neighborhood.”

Many reported being inspired by what took place in the city since FBB started and wanted to keep the positive momentum going. Others said there is a real pride and change being demonstrated in the city and they wanted to be a part of something so good. And still others, just like last year, said they hadn’t noticed how poor their property was looking until now. FBB gave them the reason to notice and complete.

“FBB is extremely grateful to FOX Pest Control for their support of our program and community,” Eagan said.

If you would like more Fulton Block Builder information follow them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/fultonblockbuilders/ or go the website at https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/

