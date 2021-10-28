FULTON – The Friends of History’s end-of-season event on November 5 will feature “Bennett, Broadway, and Beatles” with musician John Rohde and Friends.

It’s happening at the Tavern on the Lock, 24 S First St., Fulton, NY.

The night will begin with a cash bar at 5:30pm, dinner at 6:30 p.m., with fabulous entertainment to follow. This year’s event dinner will be a scrumptious turkey dinner with all the fixings! Cover charge is $30 per person.

For more information about this exciting event call 315-598-4616.

Go to http://www.pratthousemuseum.org/events/responseform.pdf for a registration form that you can fill out and send in with your payment to Friends of History in Fulton, P.O. Box 157, Fulton, NY 13069.

Hope to see you there!

