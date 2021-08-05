Friends Of History In Fulton To Host Tenth Annual Hunter Arms Homecoming

FULTON – Friends of History in Fulton, N.Y., Inc. will host its tenth annual Hunter Arms Homecoming this year on August 20 and 21. Each year L.C. Smith and Fulton gun collectors as well as history gurus from all over the country gather in Fulton for the annual Homecoming.

James Stubbendieck, record keeper for the L.C. Smith Collectors Association, will be at the Pratt House Museum Friday and Saturday to provide information about L.C. Smith and Fulton guns. The public is encouraged to bring their unloaded aforementioned guns to be researched and recorded. No gun sales permitted at the Museum.

The shoot event will take place Saturday, August 21 at Pathfinder Fish & Game Club on Route 57 in Fulton, N.Y. Concurrently there will also be exhibits both days (Fri, Aug 20 and Sat, Aug 21) at the John Wells Pratt House Museum located on 177 South First St, Fulton, NY, displaying L.C. Smith Guns and Hunter Arms memorabilia.

Beginning Friday, August 20 the first floor of the house will transform into a museum of shotguns individually crafted by the artisans that called Hunter Arms/L.C. Smith their home. These works of art will be on exhibit to the public on Friday, August 20 from 10 am – 5 pm and Saturday, August 21 from 8 am – 5 pm. (Donations are appreciated, but not required.)

The Pratt House is an Italianate style home built in 1861 by John and Harriet Pratt. It hosts many permanent displays highlighting Fulton’s history as the city that the Great Depression missed. The second floor of the house displays a relatively extensive Hunter Arms/L.C. Smith collection. In addition, the house reveals elaborately etched interior front doors, marble fireplaces, built-in marble corner sinks in the bedrooms, one of the first indoor privies, and much more.

Also of interest, this year the museum’s exhibit themes are “Tools from the Past” and “Women’s Vintage Clothing.” A variety of items on display will test one’s memory of their use or make you nostalgic about the time in your life when you may have used the item. The Music Room is where the museum’s “Tools from the Past” theme exhibits a host of tools from back in the day. It is fun to try to figure out what some of these gadgets and machines are and for what purposes. The Anderson Room tells a story of what women wore back in time, from the 1800s to the early 1900s.

For more information, contact the Pratt House at 315-598-4616 or visit our website at pratthousemuseum.org.

