FULTON – Please take notice that a parking ban takes effect for the city of Fulton on November 1.

The city ordinance prohibits the parking of any motor vehicle in/on any city street or city parking lot from 1:30 a.m. through 5:30 a.m. from November 1 to April 1.

The penalty for a violation of the all night parking ban is $30, unpaid fines double after 30 days. Vehicles may also be towed.

