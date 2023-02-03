FULTON – Fulton Block Builders (FBB) has announced details for its 2023 Block Challenge, a program that offers matching funds to each participating homeowner for exterior home improvements.

The program encourages and rewards neighborhood groups to work together and reinvest in their own community. The Block Challenge Grant’s Pre-Applications must be submitted by March17. The Pre- Application is required in order to submit a Final Application.

To complete the Pre-Application, city residents must first form a neighborhood cluster with 5 to 15 property owners in close proximity. The group can include homeowners or landlords. The closer the clusters are grouped and the larger the number of participants, the more competitive the application becomes.

Clusters that can be geographically “linked” with other participating clusters in an area become even more competitive. And clusters that develop a strategic plan for their neighborhood’s continued revitalization in the future will be the most competitive. Once a cluster has formed, the Pre-Application process begins.

Once submitted, the Pre-Application is reviewed, and applicants work with their FBB Ambassadors, who assist neighborhood teams, to start the Final Application. At this time, detailed plans for each home project and a joint meeting with the cluster’s neighbors are reviewed with an FBB representative. Final Applications are due April 28. An independent panel reviews them and awarded blocks are announced by May 13.

Grant Applications are competitive. Not all applications can be funded, and the number of awards made is dependent upon funding levels and the number and quality of applications.

The matching grant funding will cover up to 50% of the expenses for exterior property improvements. Aside from matching grant funding, participating homeowners have access to discounts from sponsoring hardware stores and garden centers.

IMPORTANT DATES REGARDING 2023 Fulton Block Builders:

Pre-Qualification Forms due by Friday, March 17. Required in order to submit a Final Application

Final applications due by Friday, April 28

Awards announced Saturday, May 13

Kick off Dinner for Sponsors and Awardees TBD

August FBB Family Picnic TBD

Improvement projects must be completed by October 31

Pre-applications for the 2023 program can be found here: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/apply/ or call 315-529-9181. Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/fultonblockbuilders

