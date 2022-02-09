FULTON – Fulton Block Builders (FBB) has announced a new incentive for its 2022 Block Leaders. Block Leaders are the neighbors who decide to step forward and start knocking on doors until 5 to 15 of their neighbors say they want to participate in a Block Challenge.

“It can be intimidating to think of the responsibility that comes with being a Block Leader,” said Linda Eagan, FBB founder and director. “So FBB has announced that, in addition to the maximum $1,000 reimbursement all participating neighbors receive for their home improvements, Block Leaders for 2022 will receive additional $500 if their neighborhood is in one of the FBB Target Zones or $250 if it is outside the Zones.”

Carolyn Holland, FBB Block Leader in 2021, shared these thoughts about the leadership role.

“As a block leader, the experience has been incredible in the sense of really getting to know the neighbors in my area. People are saying hi and pitching in to help others. This would not be possible without the FBB program,” Holland said. “As the Block Leader, you are organizing, taking pictures, checking with neighbors to see if they have their paperwork filled out correctly, crossing your T’s and dotting your I’s. At first this may seem like a lot of work. It is. However, the end result is watching the neighborhood come together, making it a better place to live. People are invested into their neighborhood now. That is the reward of our position as a Block Leader.”

Eagan added that Block Leaders share resources, plan celebratory events, and work closely with their neighbors to complete the application and oversee the resulting home improvement efforts.

The process begins with the Pre-Application, which must be submitted by March 4, 2022.

Next, the Block Leader organizes a group meeting, where a FBB Ambassador explains the details of the program, what FBB will and will not fund and how to submit a strong competitive “Final Application.” Each property owner that is included in the Block’s Final Application commits to completing specific street appeal work by October 31.

Applications can be found on the FBB webpage.

By adding the financial incentive, FBB hopes everyone in the city will consider taking that step forward to becoming a Block Leader.

Important dates regarding 2022 Fulton Block Builders:

Pre-Qualification Forms due by Friday, March 4, 2022 (Required in order to submit a Final Application) Applications can be dropped off at 125 West Broadway OR directly to your Ambassador OR scanned and emailed to [email protected])

Final applications due by Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Awards announced Saturday, May 7, 2022

Kick off Dinner for Sponsors and Awardees July (if possible)

Improvement projects must be completed by October 31, 2022

