FULTON, NY – FBB recently received a generous donation from the Fulton Teachers Association.

Fulton Teachers Association President Kerrie Phillips said, “The Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program has been making significant positive changes in our community, changes that support healthy living for all our residents including our children and youth. The Teachers Association strives to be a positive influence in our schools, community, state and country and we are proud to support Fulton Block Builders.”

“The generosity of so many is inspirational,” FBB founder Linda Eagan said. “Our community has amazed me since the launch of Fulton Block Builders in so many ways. This is one more example of that amazement!”

Block Challenge Grants are given to residents on neighborhood blocks who all commit to completing exterior “street appeal” improvements on their homes. Each resident works on their own home and once the work is completed and pictures and receipts are submitted, they are reimbursed by FBB for half the cost of the improvements, up to $1,000.

These grants require at least 50% of the houses within a block to come together and apply as a group, which creates a compound effect of multiple, simultaneous investments signaling to those inside and outside of these neighborhoods that the market has changed in a fundamental way.

In its first five years, participating properties have invested more than $3 million in their homes, supporting dozens of new doors, windows, sidewalk repair, painting, landscaping, and much more.

