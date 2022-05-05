Fulton Block Builders Receive Support From Fulton Noon, Sunrise Rotaries, WD Malone, Dental Health Solutions

FULTON – As the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) fundraising campaign is drawing to a close, several civic groups and businesses have pledged their support.

“I am honored to support the Block Challenge program. The work that this group has been able to accomplish is outstanding,” said Nancy Kush Ellis from Fulton Noon Rotary. “I believe the potential for year six will continue exceed expectations. It is my understanding that FBB has awarded over 1,000 properties and realized a resident investment of three million dollars. That is a lot to be proud of! I encourage businesses and individuals to learn all they can and support this momentum.”

Fulton Sunrise Rotary is a powerful advocate and has great love for the city of Fulton and the new grassroots organizations popping up in the city.

“Sunrise Rotary has supported FBB every year since we began. I am so proud of this collaboration and support,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Director.

“Fulton Block Builders are very happy to announce W.D. Malone’s and Dental Health Solutions’ support,” said Ann Casey of the FBB Fundraising Committee. “The support of local businesses is so important for us to reach our $50,000 goal and realize the entire Richard S. Shineman match.”

Dr. Juan Lopez and Ryan Malone are excited to see the changes FBB is bringing to Fulton. Much like both businesses that strive to bring about improved natural beauty to the landscape and your smile, FBB is beautifying life in Fulton.

